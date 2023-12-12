Yellow Line driver hit brakes moments before crash with snow plow, NTSB finds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a CTA Yellow Line train tried to stop before hitting a snow plow last month in Rogers Park, but the train was still going 27 mph at the time of the collision, according to a preliminary report from federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released preliminary findings in the Nov. 16 crash, which caused an estimated $8.7 million in damages to CTA equipment and left dozens of people injured.

The report states when the Yellow Line train was going 54 mph when the operator received a stop command because the snow plow was less than half a mile ahead.

When the operator saw the machine, they hit the brakes and the emergency brakes, but the train didn't stop in time, hitting the snow plow at 27 mph. The train's event recorder showed a system designed to reduce wheel sliding on the train activated throughout both braking operations, but that wasn't enough to stop the train before the crash.

A total of 31 passengers and 7 CTA employees were on the train at the time of the crash. All of them were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. One person operating the snow fighter machine also was injured. The victims ranged in age from about 2 to 72 years old.

NTSB officials were scheduled to discuss the preliminary findings at 3 p.m. on Monday. A full investigation is expected to take several months.

The Yellow Line, also known as the Skokie Swift, has been shut down since the crash. The CTA has been providing shuttle buses to replace Yellow Line service. It's unclear when the line will reopen.