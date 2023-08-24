Yard cleanup in Naperville focusing on helping families affected by 2021 Tornado

Watch CBS News
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Work is being done in Naperville to help with cleanup from 2021.

The neighborhood group, Naperville Tornado Relief, is spearheading the project.

The Yard Cleanup initiative has received about $1.5 million in grants from the state and city.

It's focused on restoring yards for families impacted by the 2021 tornado.

The program is helping about 80 families and replacing 66 yards.

Work started on Aug. 15, and will continue through October.

