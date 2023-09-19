3 injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Douglas neighborhood.

Police said, around 12:40 a.m., a Honda sedan was headed south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 30th Street, when it crashed into a Ford Expedition headed north.

The driver and a passenger from the Honda were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The driver from the Ford was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.