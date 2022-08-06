Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on Indiana Toll Road

LAKE COUNTY, Ind (CBS) – A wrong-way driver is dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Friday evening.

Indiana State Police said around 9:35 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Calumet exit of the Toll Road.

Initial reports say a black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 when it struck a red 2004 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a trailer head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, an unaged male, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner.

The crash caused both vehicles to catch on fire, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

It is unclear at this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and clean-up.