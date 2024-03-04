Watch CBS News
Local News

Wrong-way crash on I-88 kills one driver, injures another

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

1 dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on I-88
1 dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on I-88 01:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fiery wrong-way crash on I-88 Monday morning killed one person and sent a second driver to a hospital.

It happened in the eastbound lanes and the roads were closed for several hours.

The only on-ramp is over five miles down I-88 so it's possible that the driver was traveling the wrong way for quite some time before slamming into the other car.

Officers on the scene just after 5:00 in the morning advised others en route of heavy fog near the scene on I-88 near Watson Road.

Illinois State Police said the wrong-way driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lane when they crashed head-on into another car.

Both cars were badly charred from the flames.

ISP said the wrong-way driver died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 6:53 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.