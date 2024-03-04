Wrong-way crash on I-88 kills one driver, injures another

1 dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on I-88

1 dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on I-88

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fiery wrong-way crash on I-88 Monday morning killed one person and sent a second driver to a hospital.

It happened in the eastbound lanes and the roads were closed for several hours.

The only on-ramp is over five miles down I-88 so it's possible that the driver was traveling the wrong way for quite some time before slamming into the other car.

Officers on the scene just after 5:00 in the morning advised others en route of heavy fog near the scene on I-88 near Watson Road.

Illinois State Police said the wrong-way driver was heading westbound in the eastbound lane when they crashed head-on into another car.

Both cars were badly charred from the flames.

ISP said the wrong-way driver died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.