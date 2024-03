Kennedy Expressway closed at Armitage Avenue after reported wrong-way crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way crash closed all lanes on the Kennedy Expressway Tuesday morning.

The crash, involving a car and garbage truck, took place in the outbound lanes at Armitage Avenue.

All lanes are closed.

This is a developing story.