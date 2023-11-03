Wrigley Field transformed for third Northwestern football game in last 13 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final preps were under way Friday at Wrigley Field, as the ballpark prepared to host another college football game.

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon, in the 'Cats third game at the Friendly Confines. The game has been dubbed the Wildcats Classic.

Northwestern hosted Purdue at Wrigley in 2021, and faced the Illini back in 2010. In that game they could only use one end zone.

It will be a special day for Wildcats coach David Braun, bringing back some baseball memories.

"First baseball game I ever went to – professional baseball game I ever went to – was with my dad at Wrigley Field. You know, drove down, grabbed a hot dog on the way – you know, Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston, Joe Girardi, all those guys are still playing; Ryne Sandberg," Braun said. "You know, an opportunity to be a part of a football game at Wrigley Field – what a unique, special experience to say that I'm getting an opportunity to coach in that game."

Football has not been played very often at Wrigley Field anytime recently, but the sport is far from new to the Friendly Confines. The Bears called Wrigley Field home from 1921 until 1970, when they moved to Soldier Field.

Cubs officials have expressed a desire possibly also to host a bowl game at some point.