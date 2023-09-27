Chicago area man wants to learn more about vintage painting of Wrigley Field

Chicago area man wants to learn more about painting of Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Buffalo Grove man is looking for help after he received a vintage 4-foot by 4-foot painting depicting the Wrigley Field bleachers.

Daniel Kamen received the painting from one of his patients, who has since died.

Now, Kamen, a Cubs fan, is trying to get to the bottom of the origins of the painting. He showed it to Sotheby's, and they think it could be valuable.

But Kamen doesn't know for sure who painted it or when, but he has his theories.

"It looks like 1940s or 1950s or even 1930s characters," he said. "And the canvas looks about that age too.

"I want to know in the worst way who painted it. We're thinking - and this is just wishful thinking - that it was for or by an old baseball player named Tommy Brown. Now, this is not verified under any circumstances."

Kamen's only clue is the fact that Brown always wore No. 5, and at the bottom of the painting, there's a mark that reads "Tommy 05."

"Someone's out there who knows a lot more than I do," Kamen said. "Or maybe someone out there is the artist."

Tommy "Buckshot" Brown played for the Cubs in 1953 and is still alive at age 95, but Kamen hasn't been able to reach him.

Anyone who may have knowledge on how to get ahold of him or any information on the painting is asked to reach out to CBS 2.