Cubs employee suffers "allergic reaction" to foreign substance in package at team office building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Cubs security worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after suffering an "allergic reaction" to a foreign substance in a package that prompted a hazardous materials response at their corporate office building near Wrigley Field.

Around 2:45 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the Cubs' corporate office building, just west of the ballpark, at the corner of Waveland and Clark, for a Level 1 hazardous materials response for a situation in the mail handling area of the building.

CFD HazMat on scene at the Cubs admin offices on Waveland Avenue east of Clark. A heavy law enforcement presence remains after initial reports of a suspicious package in a mail handling area. One person may have come in contact with the hazard. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/u4573jy9T1 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 10, 2023

Police said one person was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after "coming into contact with a skin irritant." Cubs spokesman Julian Green said a member of the Cubs' security team suffered an "allergic reaction" to something in a package delivered to the building.

"This afternoon, a member of our security team detected a foreign substance that was contained in a small package delivered to our offices at 1101 West Waveland. We immediately notified authorities which prompted a Chicago Fire Department hazmat response that is still in progress. The employee had an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital as a precaution and has since been released," Green said in an email.

The employee has since been released from the hospital.

Green said police did not order the Cubs to evacuate the building or to have employees shelter in place.

Police and fire crews have not yet determined exactly what the substance was.