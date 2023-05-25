Watch CBS News
Wrigley Field celebrating first responders night during Cubs/Mets game

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's first responders night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs host the New York Mets at 6:40 p.m. tonight.

Fans will receive a Chicago Cubs law enforcement baseball cap and $4 from each ticket sold will go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Wrigley Field is the first major league ballpark to install bleeding control kits. Ballpark staff have been trained on how to use them.

Doctors say a person can bleed to death in just minutes from various injuries.

City leaders and fire officials will join the American College of Surgeons to speak this morning at 10 a.m. at Wrigley about the critical need to have bleeding control kits readily available.

May 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

