Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.
The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.
People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.