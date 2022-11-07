Watch CBS News
Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.

The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.

People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.

