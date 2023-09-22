Wrigley Field concession workers vote to authorize strike

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Concession workers at Wrigley Field have voted to authorize a strike.

The strike authorization vote came down late Thursday night. The workers are asking for better pay amongst other benefits.

The concession workers at Wrigley Field are employed by Levy Restaurants. Those employees say they've been working without a contract for nearly three years.

Right now, many of the workers make $15.80 an hour. They are asking for a $20 minimum in addition to expanded health care coverage and a pension.

They say it's only fair because earlier this year, negotiations at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field led to concession workers to receive those same benefits.

Workers could go on strike anytime, including Friday, when the Cubs have a game with the Colorado Rockies.