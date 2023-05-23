Meeting to be held Tuesday on housing migrants at Wilbur Wright College

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Tuesday night, residents in Chicago's Northwest Side will get a chance to voice their support or concerns about housing migrants at Wilbur Wright College.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) said that come June 1, hundreds of migrants will be relocated to the Northwest Side school to alleviate the crowds at local police stations.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at the college, located at 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. at 6 p.m.