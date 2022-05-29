Wreath-laying ceremony at Daley Plaza honors lives lost

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Memorial Day weekend, Chicago remembers those who died in service to our country in a special ceremony on Daley Plaza.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a privilege to honor heroes who put service above self.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. with The Presentation and Retiring of the Color, a march honoring the American flag.

There were various wreaths honoring the nation as a whole, as well as prisoners of war.

Several dignitaries and gold star families were present. The families are the spouses, children, parents, siblings and other loved ones of those who died in service to the nation.