'Wouldn't wish that on any dog owner': Dramatic video of dog rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A team effort to rescue a dog on Lake Michigan this weekend.

A boater captured the heroic act on video. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the person who saw the whole incident unfold.

Annie Ryzak never thought she'd see a dog in distress in Lake Michigan.

"I wouldn't wish that on any dog owner."

Ryzak said Sunday afternoon, she noticed something swimming in the water in the play pen near Ohio Street Beach.

"It was in fact a dog and there were people starting to notice the situation on land," Ryzak said.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions in the Chicago area Sunday. In a tweet, they said southerly winds could generate high waves of three to five feet and strong rip currents.

"This was like boat central, party central on the weekend. And the water's cold, too," Ryzak said, who is a dog owner and admitted she became very concerned.

"We're trying to figure out what to do, because the dog kept swimming further out and you know, there's boats everywhere especially this weekend."

But soon enough a couple of guys helped, one jumping in the water.

"He swam out and he kind of guided the dog back to shore. It looks like it's his friends that got the dog back, carried him up and took him to who, it looks like his owners maybe," Ryzak said.

Thanks to help of a few good Samaritans, the dog made it back shore.

"Just know your dog, what it's capable of doing and be responsible," Ryzak said.

Dogs are legally permitted to swim in Lake Michigan, when visiting the designated dog-friendly beaches, which includes Belmont Harbor and Montrose beaches.