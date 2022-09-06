'Would like to see more patrolling': After a string of armed robberies, CPD tells residents to stay vigilant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about a daylight attack in North Center.

The violence captured on a Ring camera. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports the same trio is now wanted for crime spree stretching all over the city.

Chicago police detectives are connecting at least 12 armed robberies across four districts. One, caught on camera, showed how fast, brazen and anonymous the attacks can be.

A Ring camera showed a woman just walking down her street near Hamlin Park in North Center. Suddenly, she is mugged by three attackers in broad daylight last Sunday.

She lies on the ground screaming as police said the suspects, one with a gun, took her belongings. The group gets back into the vehicle they pulled up in on North Seeley Avenue, leaving the woman yelling for anyone to help her.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera sat and waited with her as police arrived. They said she was wearing earbuds while walking and did not notice anything was wrong until a gun was in her face.

Chicago police believe this is connected to at least 11 other armed robberies, which played out over the past three weeks, at all times of the day.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

"These guys come out, they're masked, the have the gators over their faces. As you can see in one video how quickly it happens," Deenihan said. "But we believe someone knows who these individuals are."

Police believe a group of two to four men in a dark sedan commit the crimes, hitting up the River North, West Loop, and Humboldt Park areas as well.

One man, who did not want to be identified, has lived in on the street where the woman was attacked for more than a decade.

"Years ago, we were told that this was a safe neighborhood (with) low crime and they were going to move resources elsewhere. But it doesn't take long for criminals to figure that out," said the resident.

On Tuesday, a CBS 2 camera did catch CPD detectives out interviewing people near Hamlin Park. Officers put out door knob flyers looking for tips.

"We appreciate them and we would like to see more patrolling."

Police said that woman attacked in the video was not physically harmed. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police.

