House fire in Chicago's southwest suburbs leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man died in a house fire early Monday in southwest suburban Worth.

The fire started after midnight in a single-story home near 108th Street and 71st Court.

The North Palos Fire Protection District responded to the scene, and said one person died in the fire.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old David Kuzavinis, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.