97-year-old World War II veteran Dick Miller to lead Memorial Day Parade in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Community members gathered in west suburban Aurora Tuesday night to honor a special veteran.

World war II veteran Dick Miller, 97, will be the grand marshal at this year's Memorial Day Parade.

Miller was born June 26, 1926, and attended St. Paul School and East Aurora High School, according to the City of Aurora.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor before being destroyed to the U.S.S. Drexler destroyer ship, the city said.

The ship headed for the Battle of Okinawa, and was destroyed on May 28, 1945, when Japanese kamikaze planes crashed into it, the city said.

A total of 160 people on the ship were killed and 52 were wounded, including Miller, who was a spotter for the kamikaze planes. He held onto an empty canister in the water, and spent a couple of hours there as black oil splashed into his eyes, nose, and mouth, the City of Aurora said. He could have died if he had swallowed the oil.

The end of the war in the Pacific came when Miller was in the hospital – he was discharged from the hospital in 1946, the city said. He served in the Navy Reserve for another five years – and then married his high school sweetheart and worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 years.

Miller and his late wife, Dorothy, raised two children, and have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, the city said.

On Tuesday evening, the City of Aurora honored Miller with a proclamation from Mayor Richard Irvin and sash ahead of the parade. He led Aurora City Council Chambers in a rousing rendition of "God Bless America."

"I enjoy the flag. I love my American flag," Miller said. "God bless America."