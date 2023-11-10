World War II vet shares stories of bravery with suburban Chicago high school students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every Veterans Day, high school students in McHenry County get to hear stories from men and women who served.

And every year, there are fewer and fewer stories from World War II veterans. This year, there was just one.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan was there to listen.

"Alright, you ready?" "Okay."

In the theater of war, he played the part of a U.S. Marine. But at McHenry Community High School, 97-year-old John Rickerd takes center stage as a veteran.

He is one of five on stage who served, but he's the only one with personal and painful memories of World War II.

"When we arrived, we were told we were at a place called Iwo Jima," Rickerd said. "I'm glad I didn't go in with the first wave. Unfortunately, they were waiting for them and just mowed them down. It was considered the most bloody battle of the Marine Corps."

Students spend time outside the classroom to hear living history in the auditorium.

"The wounded soldiers came in. We did our best to help them," Rickerd said.

The panel conversation among vets is about how the school celebrates Veterans Day each year.

"I really hope and pray that we never have another war like that one," Rickerd said.

His story keeps the theater captivated for an entire period. And the veteran at center stage gets the ovation he deserves.

"Thank you so very much. Thank you," Rickerd said.

"Thank you for your service," said one student.

"Thank you, kids. Thank you," said a modest Rickerd.

McHenry Community High School has invited veterans on stage for its Veterans Day celebration for more than a decade. They hope to invite John Rickerd back again next year.

John Rickerd turns 98 later this month. The entire auditorium sang "Happy Birthday" to him on Friday afternoon.