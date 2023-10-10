On World Mental Health Day, a Chicago area mother talks about her son's death to help others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The conversation is not always easy - but talking about mental health can save a life.

Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and it's to call attention to mental health issues and the important work being done to help. CBS 2's Noel Brennan shares a mother's story of loss and strength.

It is one of the rare moments a mother sits still.

"Here are some great actual pictures."

Theresa Bernal feels she has to move to honor her son.

"Bernal Strong. In loving memory of Justin. That's the banner that we had made the first year."

Justin was just 20. shy around strangers. A jokestar around family.

"That was just his personality around family. People that he was close to."

Theresa didn't even think to talk about mental health until June of 2021.

"No, not until my son passed. "The talks here at home and even amongst family and friends are a lot different. There was a time where I was afraid to even say how my son passed because the stigma and the judging," she said.

On World Mental Health Day, one mom knows it's important to speak openly.

"I was surprised that the number of people who were, have been truly affected by suicide but just never talk about it," Bernal said.

In the months after losing Justin, Theresa found the courage to talk – and move. She joined the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention "Out of the Darkness" Chicagoland Walk.

"The walk was kind of life-changing for me," she said. "The walk is just for everybody to kind of gather and walk in memory of a loved one."

Memories are what participants share with each other during a two-mile walk.

"I wrote, 'I walk for my son, Justin. I am his voice. He is now my strength," Bernal said.

On October 21st, Theresa will walk for her son, Justin, again alongside other families who understand her loss.

"I'm hoping that I can be a positive influence for somebody possibly going through the same thing," Bernal said."

A mother's love for her son may inspire others to keep moving.

"I would hope that he would be proud of the work that I'm doing in honor of him," Bernal said.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the U.S. National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.