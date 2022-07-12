Watch CBS News
Workers suffer electric shocks, fall from ladders after gutter hits power line in Streator

STREATOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Five workers suffered electric shocks Tuesday while working on a house in Streator, about two hours southwest of Chicago.

At 11 a.m., contractors were on ladders installing new gutters at 1488 N. 1659th Rd. in Streator when they hit a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter, according to LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss. This caused the five workers to suffer shocks that knocked them all to the ground.

The men fell about 25 feet, firefighters from neighboring Grand Ridge told CBS 2.

One man was taken by life flight helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, three were taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Ottawa, and the last was taken by ambulance to the OSF Center for Health in Streator.

Their conditions were not specified.

