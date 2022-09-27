Two workers rescued from malfunctioning storage silo elevator in South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two workers were rescued Tuesday morning from an external elevator alongside a large storage silo in the South Deering neighborhood, after the elevator got stuck.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports, around 9:15 a.m., the workers became stuck in an external elevator about 150 feet up a 200-foot high dry cement storage silo on the 2100 block of East 130th Street, at the south end of Calumet Harbor.

Chicago Fire Department Squad Co. members on scene at the south end of Calumet Harbor off 130th. 2 men have become stuck in an external elevator, 150’ up a 200’ dry cement storage silo. The 2 are fine and the CFD is here to make sure they stay ok. More at https://t.co/vhbRxBV9TB pic.twitter.com/rX3Vie0KxJ — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) September 27, 2022

The workers were stuck inside the malfunctioning elevator for more than an hour before Chicago Fire Department rescue crews used a large telescoping boom lift with a cherry picker to reach them.

Rescue crews were able to open the elevator doors and carefully remove the two workers before bringing them back to the ground shortly before 11 a.m.

Neither worker was injured, but both were evaluated by emergency medical teams once they were down from the elevator.

According to the Fire Department, the cause of the elevator malfunction appeared to be electrical in nature.