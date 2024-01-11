Worker rescued from top of old grain tower in southwest Chicago suburbs

FRANKFORT, Ill. (CBS) -- A contractor was rescued from the top of a grainery tower in southwest suburban Frankfort late Thursday afternoon.

Frankfort police and fire crews called at 2:30 p.m. to the top of the 132-foot tower near Carpenter and Elwood streets.

Police said a contractor had been injured while servicing an antenna on the top of the tower – and the injuries prevented him from getting down independently.

A technical rescue team secured the contractor into a stokes basket – and a haul system with ropes was set up to get him down. The technical rescue team is composed of medics who specialize in high-angle rescues.

Fire crews were set to bring an aerial tower to get the man down – but there was a complicating factor in that such towers can only go up 10 stories, while the tower is 13 stories high. Thus, crews lowered the man into the structure through a scuttle hatch in the roof, and then maneuvered him out the window to the aerial tower.

The Frankfort Grainery tower was built in 1940, and has not actually been used for grain products since 1973. It is on the site of the original grain tower in Frankfort – which dates back to the 19th century, and was made of wood and kept catching fire. The current structure is concrete.