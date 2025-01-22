Watch CBS News
Worker hurt in fall at Obama Presidential Center construction site

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A construction worker fell several stories down a shaft at the Obama Presidential Center construction site Wednesday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Sources said a worker fell "multiple stories" down a ventilation shaft while working on the Museum Building at the Obama Center site at 60th Street and Stony Island Avenue in Jackson Park.

The man was awake when he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

The 225-foot-high tower is the centerpiece of the 19-acre Obama Presidential Center campus.

The Obama Center has been under construction since the fall of 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

