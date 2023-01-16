Worker killed in Bronzeville building collapse identified

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of a deadly building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has been identified as 35-year-old Pedro Santiago Mateos of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 141-year-old building, which was under construction, collapsed in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

Firefighters worked to rescue three construction workers who were trapped beneath a fallen wall.

One worker, later identified as Pedro Santiago Mateos, was pulled out of the at least 3 to 5 feet of debris shortly before noon, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, according to the Fire Department. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the man later was pronounced dead.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but the city said the crews did not have the proper permit for the work that was being done.