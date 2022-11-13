Watch CBS News
Woodstock starts Christmas pickle scavenger hunt Sunday

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Winter in Woodstock is starting off its holiday events in a bit of a pickle.

Families are invited to come out to the town's square, located near Benton and Van Buren Street, to start the Christmas Pickle Scavenger Hunt.

Players have until Dec. 12 to find 20 pickles hidden in different shops and restaurants around town for the chance to win an iPad and other prizes.

You can pick up your game card and a free jar of Claussen pickles today from noon to 3 p.m. 

