Woodstock man charged after allegedly pointing guns at neighbors, prompts SWAT response

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged after authorities seized three firearms from his residence in Woodstock on Wednesday.

Police said around 5:13 p.m. a juvenile got the attention of a passing officer who was on regular patrol, in the 400 block of Lake Avenue.

The officer met with the juvenile's parents who advised that their neighbor displayed two different handguns to possibly intimidate them for making noise. They also reported that three people were inside the home where the firearms were located.

Police along with McHenry County Sheriff's Office deputies created a perimeter around the residence.

A shelter-in-place order was issued, and adjacent houses were evacuated as a precaution. Traffic and the nearby train were also prevented from entering the area to minimize any possible threat to the innocent public, WPD said.

Police were able to get the attention of one of the people inside the residence, identified as 50-year-old Mathew Eames, and he was taken into custody.

Authorities attempted to communicate with the other two people inside the house with no success. Due to the presence of firearms, a search warrant was obtained to enter the home. The Sheriff's office SWAT team members were also requested to execute the warrant.

Three firearms were collected from the home as evidence, WPD said.

Police met with the other occupants who were detained, interviewed, and released. The scene was cleared by 10:30 p.m.

Eames was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Additional charges may be considered after review by Grand Jury.

He was taken to the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility to await Right's Court on Thursday and was released on bond.