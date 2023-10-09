Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A home in north suburban Woodstock was destroyed in an apparent natural gas explosion Monday afternoon.

At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least one neighboring home caught fire.

The explosion left a massive debris field around the home, with some pieces of debris on top of a Nicor Gas truck parked outside the home.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District confirmed St. Mary Catholic Church across the street had been evacuated, and people living in other surrounding homes had been told to shelter in place until Nicor could contain a natural gas leak in the area.

Tryon Street was closed between Washington and Judd streets after the explosion.

Nicor officials confirmed crews were on the scene Monday afternoon to help safely secure the area, and assist with an investigation of the blast.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.