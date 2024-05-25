2 critically injured, another hospitalized in Woodstock crash between motorcycle, minivan

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people are in critical condition, and a third is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan in Woodstock Saturday afternoon.

According to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, firefighters arrived at the crash around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 176 and Dean Street, where a bystander was already performing CPR on one of two downed motorcycle riders who were unconscious on the pavement.

Paramedics took over, and Route 176 was closed in both directions.

A man was transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital. A woman was airlifted by helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Both sustained critical, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The man who was driving the minivan was transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lakewood Police Department and McHenry County Sheriff's Office are investigating.