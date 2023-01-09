Watch CBS News
Woodridge police warn residents of ruse burglaries

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If someone comes to your door wanting to check your water, check their ID before letting them inside.

That's the latest warning from police in Woodridge after a series of "ruse burglaries."

Investigators released photos of a vehicle seen in at least one incident.

Someone came to the door claiming to be from the water department.

Once inside, three other people came in and stole several items including jewelry.

