Woodridge police warn residents of ruse burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – If someone comes to your door wanting to check your water, check their ID before letting them inside.

That's the latest warning from police in Woodridge after a series of "ruse burglaries."

Investigators released photos of a vehicle seen in at least one incident.

WPD is seeking info on a ruse burglary from Sat 1/7/2023 at 2:30 pm in the area of Woodward and Harcourt. This is the vehicle used in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident, or footage of the vehicle/offenders, contact WPD Detectives. 630-719-4703. pic.twitter.com/8gBJ9qgnzp — Woodridge PD (@WoodridgePolice) January 9, 2023

Someone came to the door claiming to be from the water department.

Once inside, three other people came in and stole several items including jewelry.