Chicago area police chief to retire this month after 7 years leading force

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring a new top cop to west suburban Woodridge after Police Chief Brian Cunningham announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Cunningham is stepping down after seven years leading the department, and 39 years in law enforcement, including with police forces in Burr Ridge and Naperville.

Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham Village of Woodridge

"It has been an honor serving this community as the Chief of Police for the past several years," Cunningham said in a statement.

"The highlight of my law enforcement career will always be the communities' response to the 2021 tornado. During this challenging time, community members stood by our side as we responded to hundreds of life-threatening calls. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and am grateful for the support of my fellow officers and the community.

"I've had the honor and pleasure of working alongside some of the most dedicated officers and staff. I am confident they will continue to serve the community with the highest level of excellence, professionalism, and dedication."

During his time with the department, Cunningham helped design the new police station at 7215 Janes Ave, created a new online information portal to increase transparency at the police department, designed new training programs for de-escalation tactics and officer wellness, and implemented body-worn cameras for officers.

According to Woodridge officials, the last five years have seen the lowest violent crime rate in the village's history.

"We are incredibly grateful for the many years of outstanding policing and leadership that Chief Cunningham has provided to our community," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a statement. "His excellent and tireless efforts have helped to keep Woodridge a safe and welcoming community. He will be greatly missed, but we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Cunningham's last day on the force will be Jan. 24. While the village launches a search for a permanent successor, Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Stefanson will serve as acting police chief.

A celebration of Cunningham's time on the force is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Woodridge Village Hall.