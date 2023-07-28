Door shattered in attempted bank robbery in Woodridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A door was shattered at a Woodridge bank during a robbery attempt late Friday morning.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed there was an attempted bank robbery around 11:30 a.m. at the BMO Harris Bank in the 2400 block of 75th Street in Woodridge.
Sources said during the robbery attempt, staff at the bank locked a door, and then some kind of impact shattered the door, although there is no evidence of a gunshot.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.
