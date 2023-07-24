Ald. Jeanette Taylor details concerns over Woodlawn migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) – Neighbors are voicing their concerns over a migrant shelter in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov was at the meeting, which was just getting underway at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) called the meeting and said it's a way to address community concerns about what's been happening in and outside of the migrant shelter at the old Wadsworth Elementary School.

Taylor, who lives in the community, said she's seen incidents like loitering and partying into the late-night hours around the shelter. Other concerns include at least one fight, prostitution, and littering.

But Taylor said she thinks many of the problems are being caused by people who have been kicked out of the shelter, not those following the rules.

"We need to get a handle on it now," Taylor said. "And because the city never had a real plan, it's been an opportunity. [Mayor Brandon Johnson] hasn't been in office 90 days yet, so they're working as hard as they can and as much as they can to put a plan together for everybody."

She added the meeting is also an opportunity to update the community on the city's plan going forward about handling the influx of migrants, especially over the next few weeks when classes at City Colleges resume. Many City Colleges have been used as shelters for new arrivals.