Man dies at migrant shelter in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died Friday morning at a migrant shelter on the site of a former elementary school in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Chicago police said, around 6:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man was found unresponsive at the former Wadsworth Elementary School building at 6420 S. University Av. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they could confirm the man was one of the hundreds of asylum seekers who have been living there since the school was converted into a migrant shelter last fall. Mayor Brandon Johnson's office declined to comment.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward includes the migrant shelter, told CBS 2 the man died in his sleep, but she also could not confirm the man was a migrant.

Area 1 detectives have opened a death investigation, and are waiting for autopsy results.