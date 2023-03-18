Preckwinkle to attend Woodlawn Community Summit at University of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Woodlawn Community Summit is happening today.

The event is meant to bring neighbors, business owners, and community leaders together to work on the future of the area.

It's happening at the University of Chicago, Crown Family School of Social Work.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be there for the seminars on development, housing, sustainability, and self-care.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until noon.