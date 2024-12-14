Panelists share inspiring stories during Women's Leadership Conference in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A group of panelists filled the Women's Club of Evanston with stories of inspiration and perseverance during the Women's Leadership Conference Friday morning.

The conference, sponsored by Empowerment BH Alliance and Ascend Consultation in Health Care, brought together visionary leaders to explore emerging trends and new approaches in mental health care.

The six panelists, who work in various fields, from mental health to the hospitality industry, include Lisa Lackey, Erika D. Owen, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, Jodi Fyfe, Sarah Pierotti, and Nikki Soda.

Each of the women gave insight into the adversity they faced and how those struggles paved the way to their success.

CBS News Chicago's Suzanne Le Mignot served as moderator for the panel discussion.

The event was the vision of Dr. Jenny H. Conviser, the Founder and CEO of Ascend Consultation in Health Care, LLC.