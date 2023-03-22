For Women's History Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talks empowerment at the Miracle Center

For Women's History Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talks to students at the Miracle Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrating Women's History month with a panel discussion in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

CBS 2's very own Audrina Bigos was there, speaking to students at the Miracle Center. The theme of the empowerment panel was "Things You Tell Your Teenage Self."

Panelists shared valuable insights into experiences from their careers, moments where they overcame challenges and how to keep it real with social media.