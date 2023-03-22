Watch CBS News
For Women's History Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talks empowerment at the Miracle Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

For Women's History Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talks to students at the Miracle Center
For Women's History Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talks to students at the Miracle Center 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrating Women's History month with a panel discussion in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

CBS 2's very own Audrina Bigos was there, speaking to students at the Miracle Center. The theme of the empowerment panel was "Things You Tell Your Teenage Self."

Panelists shared valuable insights into experiences from their careers, moments where they overcame challenges and how to keep it real with social media.

Women’s Empowerment Panel 2023

Posted by The Miracle Center- "Where Dreams Become a Reality." on Wednesday, March 22, 2023
First published on March 22, 2023 / 6:53 PM

