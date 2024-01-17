North Central College in Chicago suburb grows into women's wrestling powerhouse

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) –North Central College has been a national powerhouse in Division III football, track and field, and cross country, but there's another team on campus looking to win back-to-back championships this season.

While the school's women's wrestling program is just a few years into its existence, it's proving the reason why Naperville is becoming a destination for one of the nation's fastest growing collegiate sports.

North Central alum Joe Norton returned to his alma mater to coach as a graduate assistant on the men's wrestling team. But in 2019, he had another idea.

"When I pitched it, I didn't know I would be agreeing to be the head coach if we're being honest," Norton said. "I thought I would kind of help them find someone. I just found myself really enjoying it, and I ended up giving up the men's team instead."

Since Norton helped establish the women's wrestling program, it's grown from nine wrestlers to 55. As of this year, it's the largest team in the NCAA.

"So it was four groups of wrestlers and the coach would kind of turn here help them," said Yelena Makoyed, a three-time national champion at North Central. "Turn here, help them, and he got through the whole wrestling team. Now, he has to walk around the room constantly helping people. It's crazy to see how much it filled up."

It didn't take long for success to follow.

"Last year, we won the national championship in our fourth year, so it was the fastest program to do so, which was really exciting," Norton said.

Word of what's going on at North Central has spread quickly. Women from all over the country have even given up scholarships to be in Naperville.

"We have women from 23 different states on the roster right now," said Norton. "There's a girl from Alaska, There are women from Texas, Florida, New Mexico. Now there are seven women on the team that have transferred here from a scholarship school. How many of them that gave up a true full ride? I know of at least two for sure."

Not only do the Cardinals have strength in numbers, but in talent with 21 All-Americans on the roster who credit their growth to training in a unique environment.

"Everyone rises when they get here," said wrestler Amani Jones, a college region IV and CCIW champion. "I think a lot of girls on our team weren't even nationally ranked when they got here, then they're All-American. So you get better here."

Makoyed added, "I just really enjoy being here. I love the coaches and I love my team and I think wrestling is already hard as it is and it's so much better when you're surrounded by people that love you and support you."

The Cardinals entered the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and are off to an 8-1 start. It might be only the beginning for athletes with big dreams.

"Like Amani Jones can make an Olympic team," Norton said. "Yelna Makoyed, Alara Boyd, Anna Martinez, these are women here training here full time, Kendra Ryan, that can make an Olympic team this year. They've qualified for the Olympic trials, and so you get a different level of athlete on that side at least right now while we're an All-Division sport."

As North Central wrestlers compete against everyone across the landscape of the sport, many opponents are keeping an eye on the defending champs.

There are around 150 collegiate women's wrestling programs around the country. The National Federation of State High School Associations said girl's wrestling is the fastest-growing sport at the high school level.