Women seen throwing rocks, vandalizing Lakeview church supporting abortion rights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women are seen in broad daylight vandalizing a Lakeview East church that supports abortion rights.

The women throwing rocks at the Second Unitarian Church. It appears they are upset with the messaging on the sign out front.

It reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."

Chicago police said the women broke a stained glass window and cracked the glass on an outdoor sign. A neighbor of the church on Barry near Broadway taped the women as it happened.

The church is urging people to join a rally on Sunday, September 4th to urge legislators to protect abortion access.

Our church was vandalized yesterday because of our pro choice message. We will not be made afraid. Join us on Sunday,... Posted by Second Unitarian Church of Chicago on Thursday, August 25, 2022