Chicago woman turns life around through CTA's Second Chance program

Woman has new life through CTA's Second Chance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman has managed to turn her life around -- from battling opioid addiction to becoming an example for others fighting the same fight.

You might even run into her on your commute in her brand-new job. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza introduces us to Evelyn Barnes in a story you'll see only on 2.

"It is a whole new beginning for me."

Evelyn Barnes made the seemingly impossible -- possible.

After her mother died of aids, her grandmother took care of her and raised her in Oak Park until...

"She had a heart attack and died when there was no one home but me and her," Barnes said.

Tragedy dug a dark hole.

"Started doing crime, became chief of a gang, joined in the family business selling heroin."

She served time -- not realizing she was facing an addiction until she was behind bars.

"I was so sick, and I couldn't understand why I was sick, and that's why I was sick," she said.

Then, something changed.

"Somewhere along the way, I figured out that I love living."

Evelyn checked into a shelter and signed up for THE CTA'S Second Chance Program -- joining more than 1400 other Chicagoans who have participated.

"A re-entry program for those who have had hiccups in their past"

She didn't just re-enter though; she made an entrance. Working as a janitor for CTA in the middle of the pandemic -- her mindset was always glass half full.

"So, I figure me coming to work, half full. Me cleaning up after them, half full also, because if I didn't have to clean up after them it would be half empty. I wouldn't have a job," Barnes said.

Sabrina: Do you consider this a badge of honor?

Evelyn: I do. I do. I consider this a badge that God blessed me with.

Working her way up -- she became a customer service assistant with CTA, and now, a newly appointed CTA bus operator who published her own book on her struggle.

"I understand powerlessness. You learn that being an addict, you learn that being an African American woman. But I work hard to keep the peace I got."

Evelyn's first day behind the wheel for CTA is in two weeks.

The CTA is actively hiring for the second chance program. More details on how to apply can be found here.