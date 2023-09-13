Woman, teens charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Oakbrook Center Macy's

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman and two teenage girls were charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from the Oakbrook Center Macy's store earlier this week, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Florica Nicolae-Dirivan, 46, appeared in bond court on Tuesday where her bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply. She was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft.

The girls, 14 and 15, appeared at a detention hearing where they were released to the custody of their father. Both were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

The office said around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Oak Brook Police Department responded to a call of a retail theft at the Macy's department store, located at 1 Oakbrook Center.

Nicolae-Dirivan and the girls entered the store together and, while walking through the store, Nicolae-Dirivan would indicate to the girls which items she was interested in by either pointing or picking up an item and then putting it back down.

The girls would then pick up the item, take it to another location in the store, and hide the item in a bag underneath one of the girl's dresses.

The three then left the store without paying for the items, at which time they were arrested by officers who were already waiting for them outside the store.

"The allegations that Ms. Nicolae-Dirivan enlisted two young girls to help her steal more than $3,000 worth of merchandise are extremely disturbing," said State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Last year, retail theft amounted to nearly $35 billion in losses nationwide according to the National Retail Foundation. These losses are ultimately paid for by consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders, and entire communities."

Nicolae-Dirivan is due back in court on Oct. 2, for arraignment. The girl's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.