Police search for answers after woman was struck, killed in road in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Wheaton were seeking surveillance video of after a woman was struck and killed in the road.
Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Wheaton by a driver who found a woman was found lying in the roadway.
The woman – Paige M. Donahue, 31 – was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where she died.
Wheaton police are investigating and are considering the possibility that Donahue may have died in a hit-and-run. Residents are asked to check their doorbell cameras and security systems for any suspicious activity or vehicles between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information should contact Wheaton police Detective Sgt. Patti Potter at (630) 260-2059.
for more features.