Police search for answers after woman was struck, killed in road in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Wheaton were seeking surveillance video of after a woman was struck and killed in the road.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Wheaton by a driver who found a woman was found lying in the roadway.

The woman – Paige M. Donahue, 31 – was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where she died.

Paige Donahue Wheaton Police

Wheaton police are investigating and are considering the possibility that Donahue may have died in a hit-and-run. Residents are asked to check their doorbell cameras and security systems for any suspicious activity or vehicles between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information should contact Wheaton police Detective Sgt. Patti Potter at (630) 260-2059.