Woman struck, killed by FedEx truck in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a FedEx truck Monday afternoon while crossing the street in the South Loop.

Police said the woman was crossing Wabash Avenue in the crosswalk, headed east, around 2:20 p.m., when she was hit by a FedEx box truck making a right turn from Roosevelt Road onto Wabash.

The 65-year-old woman became trapped under the truck, and after she was freed, she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials.

Police said no citations have been issued to the truck driver, a 31-year-old man.