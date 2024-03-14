Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed by driver following argument on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver hits, kills woman with car after argument on South Side
Driver hits, kills woman with car after argument on South Side 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver struck and killed a 30-year-old woman following an argument on the city's South Side Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said the deadly incident was intentional.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West 79th Street.

A witness saw the victim arguing with another unidentified person in a parking lot. That person then entered a black sedan and ran the woman over before fleeing the scene heading eastbound on 79th Street, police say. 

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.  

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.