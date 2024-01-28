Watch CBS News
Woman, 25, hospitalized after being struck by SUV in North Side Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is hospitalized after being hit by an SUV in the River North neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 3:44 a.m., the victim was walking southbound in the roadway towards a parked car, in the 700 block of North La Salle Drive, when she was struck by a white-in-color SUV heading southbound.

The driver continued southbound on La Salle Drive without stopping to render aid, according to police. 

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

First published on January 28, 2024 / 9:53 AM CST

