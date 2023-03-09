Woman, 50, dies after being struck by box truck in Niles

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a box truck while crossing the street in Niles Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Niles police said the victim, 50, was crossing Milwaukee Avenue eastbound when a 2017 GMC box truck, driven by a 57-year-old man, traveling westbound on Maryland Street attempted to turn left on Milwaukee Avenue and struck the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Milwaukee Avenue is closed from Ballard Road to Maryland Street for investigation.

Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation.