Woman injured after side-swiped by CTA bus in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hurt after she was swiped by a CTA bus in the Loop Saturday night.
Police say around 9:43 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the bus side-swiped her as it was making a turn.
The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a minor injury to her left shoulder.
No further information was immediately available.
