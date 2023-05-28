Woman injured after side-swiped by CTA bus in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hurt after she was swiped by a CTA bus in the Loop Saturday night.

Police say around 9:43 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the bus side-swiped her as it was making a turn.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a minor injury to her left shoulder.

No further information was immediately available.