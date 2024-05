Woman shot through 3rd floor apartment window on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot through 3rd floor apartment window on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot through 3rd floor apartment window on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot while inside a Woodlawn apartment Thursday night.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was on the third floor of an apartment building, near Marquette Road and Langley Avenue, when a bullet flew through her window.

She was hit in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.