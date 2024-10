Woman shot, seriously injured after bullet pierces through house in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot inside a home in Garfield Park Monday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was inside a home in the 300 block of South Christiana Avenue when gunfire pierced through the side of the building, hitting her in the head.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.