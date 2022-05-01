Watch CBS News

Woman shot, killed during argument in Rosemoor neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is dead after being shot during an argument in the Rosemoor neighborhood Saturday night. 

Police said around 10:45 p.m., the woman, 28, was in an argument with an unknown man, in the 500 block of East 106th Street, who produced a handgun and shot the victim one time. The offender then fled in a blue sedan. 

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.  

